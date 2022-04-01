IPL 2022: Dube 4/10, Dhoni gets 7; CSK player ratings as defending champions lose to LSG
Ruturaj Gaikwad (3/10): The opening batsman was dismissed for yet another low score of just 1 run.
Robin Uthappa (8/10): The 36-year-old continued his great run with the bat as he scored a quickfire 50 runs.
Moeen Ali (6/10): The England all-rounder displayed good form in his very first game as he scored 35 off 22 balls.
Shivam Dube (4/10): The all-rounder bowled an expensive over towards the end that cost CSK the game.
Ravindra Jadeja (4/10): The CSK captain scored some runs but failed to put on a performance with the ball.
MS Dhoni (7/10): The 40-year-old flourished with the bat to help CSK cross the 200-run mark in the first innings.
Dwayne Bravo (6/10): Bravo bowled some good overs with the ball as he also became IPL's highest ever wicket-taker.
Dwaine Pretorious (7/10): The South African picked two wickets in his debut game and his economy rate was good as well.
Tushar Deshpande (4/10): Deshpande dropped a crucial catch in the game and was also expensive with the ball.
Mukesh Choudhary (4/10): Choudhary was very expensive with the ball as he leaked 39 runs in just 3.3 overs.
Ambati Rayudu (7/10): Rayudu put up a good batting performance and also took an amazing catch in the game.
