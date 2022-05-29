IPL 2022 Final: Chahal to Shami, top wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans & Rajasthan Royals
Image: iplt20/bcci
With 26 wickets to his name, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker this season in IPL 2022 with an economy rate of 7.92 and a strike-rate of 14.76
Shami is the leading wicket-taker of his side with 19 wickets in 15 matches with best figures of 3/25
Prasidh Krishna has picked up 18 wickets in 16 matches with a economy rate of 8.17 and a strike-rate of 20.83
With best bowling figures, Afghan superstar Rashid Khan has picked up 18 wickets to his name this season in 15 matches
With 15 wickets in as many matches, Trent Boult will once again be the key player for Rajasthan Royals in terms of giving early breakthroughs with the new ball in the final
Lockie Ferguson has picked up 12 wickets in as many matches, making him the third highest wicket-taker for the Titans with best figures of 4/24
