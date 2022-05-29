IPL 2022 Finals: Ranveer, AR Rahman & more set stage ablaze with power-packed performances
Image: Twitter/@AkshatOM10
Ranveer Singh gave an energetic start to the IPL 2022 closing ceremony with his power-packed dance performance.
Image: Twitter/@SaiLohitha4
AR Rahman made the IPL 2022 Finals memorable by performing his chart-breaking tracks like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Chale Chalo, among others.
Image: Twitter/@DhruvPa81748163
Glimpses of Akshay Kumar seated in the stadium while enjoying Ranveer Singh's performance were also flashed on the screens.
Image: Twitter/@DhruvPa81748163
Singer Neeti Mohan gave a power-packed performance at the IPL 2022 closing ceremony. She even treated fans with a BTS video from her rehearsals.
Image: Twitter/@IPL
Ranveer Singh later stormed the stadium and joined the singers as they crooned Jai Ho.
Image: Twitter/@DhruvPa81748163
Mohit Chauhan also joined AR Rahman and Ranveer Singh on stage as he sings at the closing ceremony of IPL 2022.
Image: Twitter/@SantaArr