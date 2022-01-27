IPL 2022- Five U-19 cricketers who could pocket big bucks at mega auction
Image: ICC
Raj Bawa is so far India's second-highest run-scorer at the U-19 World Cup this year. He has played 3 matches and has scored 217 runs at an average of 108.50.
Image: ICC
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the highest run-scorer for India at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup, where he has smashed 228 runs in 3 matches at an average of 76.00.
Image: ICC
Harnoor Singh is India's third-highest run-scorer at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, where he has hit 104 runs in 3 matches at an average of 34.66.
Image: ICC
Captain Yash Dhull has scored 82 runs in the sole match that he has played at the U-19 WC. He was ruled out of the last two games due to a COVID-19 infection.
Image: ICC
Vicky Ostwal is India's highest wicket-taker at the 2022 U-19 World Cup. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 matches, including a five-fer in the first game against SA.
Image: ICC