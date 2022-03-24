IPL 2022: From Rohit to Dhoni, Here are the highest run-scoring batters at each position
Shikhar Dhawan is the highest-scoring opener in IPL's history. He has played 172 matches as an opener and has returned with 5374 runs.
Suresh Raina is the highest run-scorer in the history of IPL while batting at the no. 3 position. He has scored 4934 matches while batting at no. 3 in 171 matches.
The five-time IPL winning skipper Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer at no. 4, having scored 2392 runs in 86 matches at the position so far.
Legendary India and CSK skipper MS Dhoni has scored the maximum runs in the no. 5, with over 1920 runs to his credit in 70 matches at the position.
Kieron Pollard is the highest run-getter in the no. 6 position as he has scored 1281 runs in 55 matches as a no. 6 batter.
KKR superstar Andre Russell has scored the most runs in IPL history while batting in 17 matches at the no. 7 position. In the process, he has scored 572 runs.
Retired off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is the highest run-scorer in the no. 8 positon, as he has 406 runs to his credit in 41 matches.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scored a total of 148 runs in 32 matches while batting at the no. 9 position.
Praveen Kumar has scored the most amount of runs at the no. 10 position. The retired cricketer has 86 runs to his credit while batting at no.10 in 13 matches.
Former India pacer Munaf Patel batted at the no. 11 position in nine matches and has 30 runs to his credit in the position.
