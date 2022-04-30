IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Predicted Gujarat & Bengaluru playing XI for IPL match No. 43rd
Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis will open the batting for their respective sides in today's game.
Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are expected to bat at the No. 2 position for their respective sides.
Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar are likely to bat at the No. 3 position for their respective sides.
David Miller and Glenn Maxwell are expected to bat at the No. 4 position for their respective sides.
Rahul Tewatia and Shahbaz Ahmed are likely to bat at the No. 5 position for their respective sides.
Abhinav Manohar and Suyash Prabhudessai are likely to bat at the No. 6 position for their respective sides.
Dinesh Karthik and Rashid Khan are expected to play at the No. 7 position for their respective sides.
Wanindu Hasaranga and Alzarri Joseph will likely play at the No. 8 position for their respective sides.
Harshal Patel and Lockie Ferguson will lead the pace attack for their respective sides in today's game.
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will feature in the playing XI of their respective sides as key pacers.
Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal will likely play at the No. 11 position for their respective sides.
