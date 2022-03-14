IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya unveils Gujarat Titans' jersey for 15th season; See pics
Image: Hardik Pandya/Twitter
Going in with a simplistic design, Gujarat Titans have unveiled their blue jersey for IPL 2022 with a host of sponsors.
Image: Gujarat Titans
The Gujarat Titans jersey includes a lot of navy blue colour along with traces of sky blue looking like lightning.
Image: Hardik Pandya/Twitter
Gujarat Titans players along with support staff including Ashish Nehra pose for photographs during jersey launch.
Image: Hardik Pandya/Twitter
Hardik Pandya poses with an official of Gujarat Titans' management during their jersey launch.
Image: Hardik Pandya/Twitter
This will be Hardik Pandya's first outing as skipper of an IPL team. It is a great opportunity for Hardik to showcase his leadership skills.
Image: Gujarat Titans
Hardik Pandya's jersey number for IPL 2022 will be 33.
Image: Gujarat Titans