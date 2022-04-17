IPL 2022: Here's a look at updated points table after RCB vs DC
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the points table with four wins in five matches. The Titans have eight points to its name.
Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed second on the points table with four wins in six matches. It has eight points.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed third on the points table with four wins in six matches. It has eight points.
Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked fourth on the points table with three wins in five matches. It has six points.
Punjab Kings are currently ranked fifth on the points table with three wins in five matches. It has six points.
Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed sixth on the points table with three wins in six matches. It has six points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently ranked seventh on the points table with three wins in five matches. It has six points.
Delhi Capitals are currently ranked eighth in the points table with two wins in five matches. It has four points.
Chennai Super Kings are currently placed ninth on the points table with one win in five matches. It has two points.
Mumbai Indians are currently ranked tenth on the points table with zero wins in six matches. It has zero points.
