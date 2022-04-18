IPL 2022: How do Orange & Purple Cap standings look after CSK vs GT?
Jos Buttler continues to be the leading run-getter in IPL 2022 scoring 272 runs in 5 matches at an average of 68.00
KL Rahul's century against Mumbai Indians helped him climb to the number two spot on the IPL 2022 run-getter list. He has 235 runs from 6 matches played so far.
Hardik Pandya did not play against CSK but he still continues to be in the third spot with 228 runs from 5 matches played so far.
Shivam Dube is next in the list with 226 runs from 6 matches. He failed to score enough runs in CSK's match vs GT on Sunday.
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold onto the purple cap with 12 wickets from 5 matches played so far.
T Natarajan is slowly beginning to show his form for SRH and is now second in the race for the purple cap. The left-arm pacer has 12 wickets at an economy of 8 runs per over
Kuldeep Yadav continues to be amongst the wickets in the ongoing IPL 2022. The left-arm spinner has 11 wickets to his name from 5 matches played so far.
