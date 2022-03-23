IPL 2022: Iyer & Hetmyer reunite as KKR & RR have fun in practice; See pics
Image: KKR/Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) players meet during their pre-season training session on Wednesday.
Image: KKR/Twitter
Images of players from both teams bonding were uploaded by KKR on social media handles.
Image: KKR/Twitter
In this pic, Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer can be seen sharing laughs with Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Image: KKR/Twitter
Kolkata spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy can be seen posing with RR bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Karun Nair.
Image: KKR/Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are slated to play their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 30.
Image: KKR/Twitter
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are slated to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29.
Image: RajasthanRoyals/Twitter