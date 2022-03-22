IPL 2022: King Kohli arrives as RCB begin training for 15th season; See pics
Image: RCB Tweets/ Twitter
Virat Kohli was seen arriving to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) pre-season camp ahead of the 15th season.
The franchise took to social media to announce Virat Kohli's arrival.
All eyes will be on Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who bagged a huge deal.
Last year's Purple cap winner Harshal Patel will look to have a similar campaign like his breakthrough season (2021).
Tamil Nadu's wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has established himself as one of the best keepers in the league and his leadership ability will add more weight on his role with the franchise this season.
RCB will begin its campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 27th (3rd match of IPL 2022)/
