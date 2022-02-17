IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' possible playing XI after Mega Auction
Image: IPL
Venkatesh Iyer is expected to open the batting for KKR after his heroics with the bat in the previous season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Alex Hales is expected to open the batting for KKR alongside Venkatesh Iyer. Hales is one of the foreign recruits KKR bought this year.
Image: ecb.co.uk
Shreyas Iyer will most likely come to bat at No. 3 for KKR and is also expected to captain the side this year.
Image: BCCI
Nitish Rana has been bought by KKR yet again and he is expected to come at No. 4 in the batting order.
Image: NitishRana/Insta
Sheldon Jackson has been with the KKR squad for several years now. He is expected to keep wickets for KKR regularly this season.
Image: SheldonJackson/Twitter
Andre Russell was one of the four players retained by KKR ahead of the auction. He will resume his role as a primary all-rounder for the side.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Sunil Narine was one of the four players retained by KKR ahead of the auction. He will resume his role as a primary all-rounder for the side.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Pat Cummins was another player bought retained by KKR in the auction. He will continue to play the role of a leading bowler for the side.
Image: IPL/BCCI
KKR has shown faith in Shivam Mavi once again and he is expected to play a vital role with the ball this season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Umesh Yadav has been purchased by KKR to provide depth to its fast bowling unit. He is expected to play in the starting XI.
Image: kkr.in
Varun Chakravarthy was one of the four players retained by KKR ahead of the auction. He will resume his role as a primary spinner for the side.
Image: IPL/BCCI