IPL 2022: Likely captains of all 10 teams including Lucknow & Ahmedabad
MS Dhoni is likely to continue leading the CSK side, having led them in every season since 2008 and to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).
Rishabh Pant is expected to continue his captaincy position at DC, having helped them finish third last season, losing to eventual champions CSK in Qualifier 1 and KKR in Qualifier 2.
With KKR no longer having the services of Eoin Morgan, all-rounder Andre Russell could take over the captaincy due to his vast experience in the IPL, having played in 84 matches.
Rohit Sharma seems the obvious leader for the Mumbai Indians, having helped them win five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).
With KL Rahul not having been retained by PBKS, fellow opener Mayank Agarwal could be handed the captaincy.
Although RR only managed to finish 7th last season, Sanju Samson is likely to continue leading the side as he did seem to get the best out of his team despite the poor results.
Glenn Maxwell could be named the RCB skipper for IPL 2022 after Virat Kohli decided to give up the captaincy in 2021.
Similarly, Kane Williamson is expected to continue leading the SRH side, who seemed to have been on a downward spiral since the sacking of David Warner as captain.
KL Rahul could not only be Lucknow's top pick in the upcoming IPL mega auctions but the former PBKS skipper could also be handed the captaincy at the franchise.
David Warner is another player who could be given the leadership responsibilities at the Ahmedabad franchise for similar reasons.
