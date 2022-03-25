IPL 2022: List of key players unavailable for the start of tournament
Image: IPL/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the first game for Mumbai Indians as he is currently recovering from an injury at NCA.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Moeen Ali's arrival in India has been delayed due to visa issues due to which he will miss the first game for Chennai Super Kings.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Jason Holder is currently playing a bilateral series against England and is expected to miss the first few games for Lucknow Super Giants.
Image: ICC
Pat Cummins, who is currently in Pakistan for a bilateral series, is expected to miss the first few games for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Aaron Finch will be in Pakistan for a white-ball series due to which he is likely to miss the first few games for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Image: cricket.com.au
Jonny Bairstow is in the West Indies with England's Test side and is likely to miss the first few games for Punjab Kings.
Image: ecb.co.uk
David Warner, who is currently in Pakistan for a bilateral series, is expected to miss the first few games for Delhi Capitals.
Image: cricket.com.au
Alzarri Joseph, who is playing in the Test series against England, will miss the first game for Gujarat Titans.
Image: ICC
Kagiso Rabada, who was part of the ODI series against Bangladesh, will mist the Punjab Kings' first match.
Image: ICC