IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: As Moeen Ali returns, here's how Chennai could line up vs Lucknow
Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the batting for Chennai in tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Devon Conway is likely to retain his place as an opener for tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Moeen Ali has joined the CSK setup and will most likely feature in the playing Xi for tonight's game against LSG.
Robin Uthappa will likely go down the batting order at the No. 4 position since Moeen Ali has joined the side.
Ambati Rayudu will most likely bat at the No. 5 position for tonight's game against Lucknow.
Newly-appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja will again come to bat ahead of MS Dhoni in tonight's game.
MS Dhoni will again bat at the No. 7 position in tonight's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Shivam Dube will most likely feature in the playing XI and will bat at the No. 8 position. He might bowl as well.
Dwayne Bravo is expected to lead the pace attack for Chennai in tonight's game against Lucknow.
Adam Milne is likely to feature in the playing XI as one of the fast-bowlers for Chennai in tonight's game.
Tushar Deshpande could get an opportunity again since Deepak Chahar will be unavailable for selection.
