IPL 2022: Lucknow's three picks revealed before the mega auction
Image: iplt20.com
As per reports, KL Rahul has been signed as captain by the Lucknow IPL team for INR 15 crore ahead of the upcoming mega auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is said to have joined the new IPL side for INR 11 crore. He played for Delhi last season.
Image: cricket.com.au
Ravi Bishnoi is the third player to be signed by Lucknow ahead of the mega auction. He has reportedly bagged Rs 4 crore for the deal.
Image: iplt20.com