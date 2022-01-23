IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 5 players who have lowered base price to bag contracts
Image: iplt20.com
Jonny Bairstow was retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2021 auction for 2.2 crore. He has set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore for IPL 2022 auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Aiden Markram was brought in as a replacement in IPL 2021 for Rs. 1.5 crore. He has set his base price at Rs. 1 crore for IPL 2022 auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Ajinkya Rahane was retained for Rs. 5.25 crore by DC in IPL 2021. He has set his base price at Rs. 1 crore for IPL 2022 auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Manish Pandey was retained for Rs. 11 crore by SRH in IPL 2021. He has now set his base price at Rs. 1 crore for IPL 2022 auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Shahrukh Khan was retained for Rs. 5.25 crore by Punjab Kings IPL 2021. He has set his base price at Rs. 20 lakhs for IPL 2022 auction.
Image: iplt20.com