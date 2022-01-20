IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 6 overseas players who could grab the highest bids
Image: IPL
David Warner is one of the best batsmen to have ever played in the IPL. He has been released by SRH and will be a hot property in the mega auction.
Image: IPL
Trent Boult has been a vital part of Mumbai's pace attack over the years. He has been released by MI and will be a hot pick in the mega auction.
Image: IPL
Tabraiz Shamsi has developed into a lethal spinner in white-ball format over the past year. His record in the shortest format could grab him big bucks in the auction.
Image: ICC
Devon Conway has emerged as one of the top batters in all three formats. He is currently ranked World No. 4 in the Men's T20I rankings.
Image: ICC
With his newly found fame following a successful Test series against India, Marco Jansen is going to be a hot pick for franchises in the upcoming mega auction.
Image: IPL
Faf du Plessis helped Chennai lift its 4th title last season. He has been released by CSK and will definitely be amongst the top bids in the mega auction.
Image: IPL