IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 6 players who could miss out on tournament contracts
Image: PTI/ BCCI
Imran Tahir can be a handy bowler however his age factor will come into play due to which he might not get a contract from IPL teams. Last season he played one match and picked up 2 wickets.
Image: IPL/ Twitter
Eoin Morgan led KKR to IPL finals last year however he had a poor outing with the bat. His form hasn't improved recently which is why IPL teams will not be much eager to make a move.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane played just 2 games in IPL 2021 and ended up scoring just 8 runs. His form has been really poor recently and that is why he is unlikely to bag any contract.
Image: Delhi Capitals/ Instagram
Jaydev Unadkat was once the highest-paid Indian player in IPL .However he hardly got any game time last season which is why he will find it difficult to get buyers.
Image: Rajasthan Royals/ Instagram
Kedar Jadhav had a poor season in IPL 2021 in which he could only score 55 runs from 6 matches. He is unlikely to get any contract due to poor form.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad/ Instagram
Amit Mishra played just 4 matches last season where he scalped 6 wickets and with age not in his side he might not be able to bag a contract during IPL 2022 Mega auction.
Image: Delhi Capitals/ Instagram