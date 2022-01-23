IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 6 worst player retentions that have failed to work out
Image: BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane was retained by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019 for a hefty sum. However, due to his slow-paced game, he was traded to Delhi the next season.
Image: BCCI
David Miller was retained by Kings XI Punjab in 2014 based on his solid performance in the previous edition. Miller, however, failed miserably in the following seasons.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Hooda was retained by SRH after the team won the IPL 2016. The all-rounder, however, did not perform well and was eventually released by the team.
Image: PTI
Jayant Yadav was retained by Delhi Daredevils in 2017 but he failed to make an impact and was traded to Mumbai Indians in the next edition.
Image: BCCI
Based on his success in the previous season, Rajasthan Royals decided to retain Stuart Binny in 2014. Binny, however, failed to put up a solid show, which cost RR dearly.
Image: BCCI
In 2018, RCB made a shocking move by retaining youngster Sarfaraz Khan. However, Sarfaraz had a poor season and was eventually released by RCB.
Image: BCCI