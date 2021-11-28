IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All you need to know about IPL 2022 retention rules
Image: iplt20.com
Franchises can retain up to 4 players ahead of the mega auction (3 Indians and 1 overseas player or 2 Indians and 2 overseas players).
Image: iplt20.com
Franchises can use a maximum amount of Rs. 42 crore to retain four players (16cr, 12cr, 8cr, and 6cr, respectively for four retentions).
Image: iplt20.com
Each franchise will get a maximum salary purse of Rs. 90 crore. Salaries for the retained players will be deducted from the purse before the auction.
Image: iplt20.com
The two new teams will be allowed to pick a maximum of 3 players ahead of the mega auction. There will be no Right To Match (RTM) option for any franchise, new or old.
Image: iplt20.com