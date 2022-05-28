IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj registers unwanted record during RR vs RCB match
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mohammed Siraj has become the bowler with the most number of sixes an IPL season. He has conceded 31 sixes in 2022.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the player to concede the second-highest number of sixes. He has conceded 30 sixes in 2022.
Dwayne Bravo is the player to concede the third-highest number of sixes in an IPL season. He had conceded 29 sixes in 2018.
Dwayne Bravo is the player to concede the fourth-highest number of sixes in an IPL season. He had conceded 28 sixes in 2015.
