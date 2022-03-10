IPL 2022: MS Dhoni leads celebrations in CSK camp for net bowler; See pics
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
Legendary Indian team captain and current CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, led the celebrations in the team camp for net bowler Rocky as seen in these images.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
Rocky put up a Tweet to release the video of his celebrations, which he referred to as 'an unforgettable day' in his life.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
Rocky was grateful for MS Dhoni, who he referred to as being extremely sweet.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
Rocky was also extremely grateful to the team and felt honoured and privileged to be a part of it.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
Defending champions CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on the opening day (March 26) of the season against last season's finalists KKR.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
IPL 2022 will include two new teams: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney
The IPL 2022 final will be held on May 29, with the venue for the same yet to be decided.
Image: Twitter@RockyWarney