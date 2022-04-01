IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell arrive for KKR and RCB; See pics
KKR are set to receive a massive boost as Australian pacer Pat Cummins has joined the team and will be available for their clash against MI on April 6.
Cummins arrives after leading the Australian Test side to an outstanding series win after 24 years in Pakistan.
Similarly, RCB will also receive a boost as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will join the team after his marriage to Vini Raman.
As seen in the images, RCB provided a fantastic reception to their top scorer of last season. Maxwell scored 513 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2021.
Maxwell's room was decorated with images clicked during his wedding celebrations with Vini Raman.
Following his mandatory quarantine, the 33-year old is set to be available for RCB's clash against RR on April 5.
