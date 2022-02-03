IPL 2022: Players under the 20 Lakh bracket who could get huge bids in auctions
U19 star batter Dewald Brevis has earned the name ‘Baby AB’ all thanks to his exploits in the U19 World Cup where he has 362 runs at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 86.
Kartik Tyagi has taken 13 wickets in 14 matches so far in the IPL at an economy of 9.41.
Wicket-keeper batsman K.S Bharat scored 191 runs in the eight matches he played at an average of 38.20 and strike rate of 122.43.
Sarfaraz Khan is an explosive batsman and has scored 441 runs in 40 matches in the IPL at an average of 23.21 and a strike rate of 138.24.
Priyam Garg has amassed 205 runs in 19 IPL matches so far at an average of 14.64.
All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar could be a good option for teams and could get picked early on.
