IPL 2022: Players with most ducks in Indian Premier League history
Image: Twitter@KKR/BCCI
Despite his prowess, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma has the joint highest number of ducks (13) in IPL history (208 innings).
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings' explosive middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu also has 13 ducks (164 innings).
Image: BCCI
Ajinkya Rahane, who barely played in the 2021 season of IPL due to poor form, also has 13 ducks (141 innings).
Image: PTI
Despite the explosive batting of Parthiv Patel at the top of the innings, he also shares the most number of ducks (137 innings).
Image: BCCI
Legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is not known so much for his batting, also has 13 ducks to his name (90 innings).
Image: KKR
Although Piyush Chawla also has been out on a duck on 13 occasions, he still tops the charts because of setting this unwanted record in the fewest innings (82).
Image: IPL/BCCI