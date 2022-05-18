IPL 2022 Playoffs: LSG, RR, or DC - who will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1?
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans defeated CSK by 7 wickets on May 15 and sealed off a place in the Top 2 of the IPL 2022 points table.
After becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs, the team currently sits at the top of the table with 20 points from 13 games.
RR defeated LSG by 24 runs and currently sit 2nd in the points table with an NRR of +.304, 8 wins in 13 games. They face CSK on Friday in their last league match.
They are assured to finish at 2nd or 3rd in the points table. In order to finish 2nd, they would have to win against CSK and hope KKR defeat LSG.
Having faced consecutive defeats in their last two games, LSG currently find themselves at 3rd in the points table with an NRR of +2.062 and on equal points with RR.
In order to qualify in the second place and face GT in Qualifier 1, LSG needs to win against KKR and hope CSK beat RR.
After defeating Punjab Kings by 17 runs in their last game, DC replaced RCB in the fourth spot in the standings. They have an NRR of +0.255 and are on equal points with RCB.
In order to qualify for the Qualifier 1, DC needs to win against MI and hope CSK and KKR defeat LSG and RR in their respective last league games.
