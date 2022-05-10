IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification scenario: How can CSK, DC, KKR, PBKS & SRH qualify?
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
DC sit 5th in the IPL 2022 points table with 5 wins in 11 games. With the net run rate in their favour, DC will look to win all their remaining games.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
SRH sit 6th in the standings with five wins in 11 games, and also have their Playoffs chances open.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
KKR have won five out of 12 games and sit 7th in the standings. They need to win the remaining two games with mig margins to qualify.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
PBKS also have five wins in 11 games and sit 8th in the points table. In order to qualify, PBKS also need to win their remaining games with good margins and improve the net run rate.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK have four wins from 11 games but still find themselves in the IPL Playoffs race. They need to win all three matches and hope a lot of other things to go in their favour.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI