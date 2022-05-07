IPL 2022 Points Table: GT top the charts, KKR & PBKS languish at bottom
Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points to their name.
Lucknow Super Giants are in second place on IPL 2022 table with 14 points to their name.
Rajasthan Royals are in third place on IPL 2022 table with 12 points to their name.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place on IPL 2022 table with 12 points to their name.
Delhi Capitals are in fifth place on IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are in sixth place on IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Punjab Kings are in seventh place on IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth place on IPL 2022 table with 8 points to their name.
Chennai Super Kings are in ninth place on IPL 2022 table with 6 points to their name.
Mumbai Indians are in tenth place on IPL 2022 table with 4 points to their name.
