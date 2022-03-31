IPL 2022: Predicted Playing XI for LSG against 4-time champions CSK
Image: IPL/BCCI
Captain KL Rahul will open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants in tonight's game against CSK.
Image: LSG/Instagram
Quinton de Kock will open the batting alongside KL Rahul in tonight's game against Chennai.
Image: ICC
Evin Lewis will most likely be one of the four overseas players to feature in tonight's game against Chennai.
Image: LSG/Instagram
Manish Pandey will most likely feature in the playing XI as one of the key batters for Lucknow.
Image: LSG/Instagram
Deepak Hooda is one of the two all-rounders Lucknow is expected to play against Chennai tonight.
Image: LSG/Instagram
After his solid performance in the first game against Gujarat, Ayush Badoni is again expected to feature in the playing XI.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Krunal Pandya will be amongst the two all-rounders Lucknow will most likely play in tonight's game.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mohsin Khan is expected to feature in the playing XI as one of the pacers for Lucknow in tonight's game.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ravi Bishnoi will be the lead spinner for Lucknow in tonight's game against Chennai Super Kings.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Sri Lanka star Dushmantha Chameera is expected to lead the pace attack for Lucknow in tonight's game.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Avesh Khan will be part of Lucknow's pace attack for tonight's game against Chennai.
Image: IPL/BCCI