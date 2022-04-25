IPL 2022 Prediction: SRH, RR, LSG, RCB - who will qualify for Playoffs?
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans are one of the key contenders to qualify for the playoffs as the side is currently on top of the points table.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to surprise everyone with their performance. SRH are in the race to qualify for the playoffs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked No. 3 in the points table and are one of the key contenders to qualify for the playoffs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the top-four of the points table and are looking good to qualify for playoffs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore under Faf du Plessis have been performing well. The side is still in the race for qualification.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI