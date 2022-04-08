IPL 2022: RCB & Mumbai Indians sweat it out ahead of big IPL clash; See pics
Image: Twitter@RCB, MI, IPL/BCCI
5-time IPL champions MI are all set to take on RCB at Pune's Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, April 9.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
RCB have had a decent start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they are currently in sixth place with four points after three matches.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
On the other hand, MI have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2022 season as they continue to remain winless after three games.
Image: Twitter@MI, IPL/BCCI
Ahead of the huge IPL 2022 clash, both teams can be seen sweating it out during training.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Considering MI have not won a game yet, it will be interesting to see if they make any changes to their squads.
Image: Twitter@MI, IPL/BCCI
As for RCB, Glenn Maxwell is expected to return to the playing 11 after having just returned to the squad from his wedding.
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Tymal Mills has been impressive with the ball for MI as he has picked up six wickets from three matches.
Image: Twitter@MI, IPL/BCCI