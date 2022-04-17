IPL 2022: RCB celebrate big win over Delhi Capitals in dressing room; See pics
Image: Twitter@RCB, IPL/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis led the celebrations in the dressing room, as seen in these pictures.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a 16-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday to move up to third place in the IPL 2022 points table.
Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli can be seen having a fun chat with player of the match Dinesh Karthik, who smacked 66 runs off just 34 deliveries.
Alongside Karthik, Glenn Maxwell also contributed with a fantastic fifty off just 30 balls to help RCB set DC a target of 190 runs.
While Harshal Patel had a disappointing bowling performance against DC, his fast bowling partner Mohammed Siraj had a fantastic day as he ended with figures of 2/31.
Following the win over DC, RCB are currently third in the IPL 2022 points table with eight points alongside leaders GT and second-placed LSG.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 in their next game.
