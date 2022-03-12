IPL 2022: RCB, Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capital unveil new jerseys; See pics
Image: RCB
The new RCB jersey has hints of the old jersey but has new bolder prints of black. RCB jersey is expected to be sold out soon.
Image: RCB
The new Mumbai Indians jersey has camotech which is made keeping player performance in mind.
Image: MI
Delhi Capitals also unveiled their new jersey for 15th IPL season. There is a hint of red added to the traditional blue.
Image: DC
Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey for the IPL 2022 season.
Image: MI
The new jersey will have a lion roaring engraved with the additions of tiger stripes also added.
Image: DC