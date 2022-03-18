IPL 2022: RCB unveil new training gear in collaboration with Puma; See pics
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB)'s newly appointed skipper with the newly launched training gear of the team.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
RCB's batting coach Sanjay Bangar in the team's new training gear, launched in collaboration with Puma.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
RCB's Head coach and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar oversee the training of the players.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
Wrist spinner Karn Sharma warming up, donning the new training gear.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
RCB's spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram sporting a smile in the team's new training gear.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets
The RCB squad was involved in discussions during practice.
Twitter Image-@RCBTweets