IPL 2022 Retention: 5 big releases who could trigger bidding war in mega auction
Image: IPL/BCCI/RCB
Afghanistan's spin sensation Rashid Khan could trigger a bidding war in the upcoming mega auction as he has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Image: iplt20.com
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been retained by Mumbai Indians. He is expected to be in high demand in the mega auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Ben Stokes has been released by Rajasthan Royals. He was the most expensive purchase for RR in 2018. The all-rounder could easily trigger a bidding war in the mega auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Avesh Khan was Delhi Capitals' top bowler in IPL 2021. He has not been retained by DC. Khan could trigger a bidding war in the mega auction.
Image: iplt20.com
Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. To everyone's surprise, he was not retained by RCB. He is expected to be in high demand in the mega auction.
Image: RCB/Website