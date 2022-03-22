IPL 2022: Rohit catches up with Arjun Tendulkar as MI engage in a fun session; See pics
Image: Twitter@MI
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma caught up with Arjun Tendulkar where he could be seen asking the 22-year old how his parents and sister were doing in a hilarious way.
In this image, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard can be seen receiving his Mumbai Indians kit.
Mumbai Indians' most expensive signing (Rs 15.25 crore) of the IPL 2022 auction, Ishan Kishan, was seen arriving at the MI Arena.
The squad led by captain Rohit Sharma arrived at the MI arena to engage in a bonding activity ahead of the IPL 2022 season, which begins on March 26th.
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen joining with the team as well at the MI Arena.
Captain Rohit Sharma could be seen embracing his Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard at the MI Arena as the entire squad got together for a few bonding activities.
Ishan Kishan could be seen having some fun time as he took up a pichkari (water gun) a day after Holi.
