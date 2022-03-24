IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Mumbai Indians' office to 'talk cricket'
Legendary Indian cricketer steps out of his car after arriving at the Mumbai Indians facility ahead of IPL 2022.
Sachin Tendulkar greets everyone and enters the Mumbai Indians camp.
Tendulkar poses alongside the five IPL trophies earned by Mumbai Indians over the years.
Revealing his thoughts in a video posted by Mumbai Indians, Tendulkar said he looks forward to talking cricket with the youngsters for the next two months during IPL 2022.
Tendulkar waves at the camera before heading towards his room.
