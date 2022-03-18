IPL 2022: SRH training in 'full steam' as Williamson, Natarajan & Umran step up; See pics
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson sweating it out during the team's practice session.
Pacer T Natarajan gazes during the squad's training session. He is back into the SRH squad after missing the last season due to injury.
Young pacer Umran Mallik bowling during the practice session. He was one of the retentions made by the team for 2022, following a breakthrough campaign last year.
Shreyas Gopal sets the field during the practice session.
Batters Suchith J and Vishnu Vinod exchange a few words in the middle while practicing.
Youngster Abhishek Sharma bats it out during the practice session.
SRH's batting coach Brian Lara gave valuable advice to new recruit and exciting batter Rahul Tripathi.
