IPL 2022: Teams with most dismissals under 100-run mark
Image: IPL/BCCI
Delhi holds the record for most dismissals under 100-run mark in IPL history. The team has been dismissed for less than 100 runs on 10 occasions.
Image: IPL/BCCI
RCB is 2nd when it comes to most dismissals under 100-run mark in IPL history. The team has been dismissed for less than 100 runs on 6 occasions.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mumbai is 3rd when it comes to most dismissals under 100-run mark in IPL history. The team has been dismissed for less than 100 runs on 5 occasions.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rajasthan is joint 3rd when it comes to most dismissals under 100-run mark in IPL history. The team has been dismissed for less than 100 runs on 5 occasions.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Punjab is next on the list when it comes to most dismissals under 100-run mark in IPL history. The team has been dismissed for less than 100 runs on 3 occasions.
Image: IPL/BCCI