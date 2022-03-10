IPL 2022: Top 6 largest victories in the history of IPL, in terms of runs
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) by 146 runs in match no. 45 of IPL 2017. MI bowled out Delhi for 66 runs after setting a target of 213 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Lions by 144 runs in match no. 144 of IPL 2016. Virat Kohli scored 109 runs off 55 balls, while AB de Villiers scored 129* runs off 52 balls to set a 1st innings total of 248/3.
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB by 140 runs in IPL 2008, Brendon McCullum scored the maiden hundred of the tournament. McCullum hit 158* runs off 73 balls.
RCB defeated Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) by 138 runs during the IPL 2015. RCB scored 226 runs in the first innings, after a 57 ball knock of 117 runs by Chris Gayle.
RCB defeated Pune Warriors India by 130 runs after scoring a mammoth 1st innings total of 263 runs. Gayle's knock of 175* runs off 66 balls is the highest individual score in the history of IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won against RCB by 118 runs in IPL 2019, after Jonny Bairstow hit 114 runs off 56 balls and David Warner scored 100* runs off 55 balls in the first innings.
