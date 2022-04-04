IPL 2022: Top game-changers of Week 1 revealed; Livingstone, Umesh and others shine
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Despite the defeat, Dwayne Bravo was named as the game-changer of the opening match of IPL 2022 between CSK and KKR as he ended with staggering figures of 3/20.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
IPL 2022 auction's most expensive player Ishan Kishan emerged as the top performer of the second match between MI and DC as he smacked 81 runs off just 48 deliveries.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
RCB's new captain Faf du Plessis was the gamechanger of the third match as he hit an outstanding 88 runs off just 57 balls against PBKS.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
LSG all-rounder Deepak Hooda emerged as the top performer of the fourth match against GT as he scored a fifty and also picked up a wicket.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Top Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was named the gamechanger of the fifth match after he ended with outstanding figures of 3/22.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
RCB's recruit Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the top performer of the sixth match as he picked up a four-wicket haul against KKR.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
Explosive West Indies batter Evin Lewis was named the gamechanger of the seventh match after he smacked an unbeaten 50 to help LSG defeat CSK.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
IPL 2022's top wicket-taker Umesh Yadav was named the gamechanger of match eight after he picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul vs PBKS.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
Jos Buttler was undoubtedly the top performer of the ninth game between RR and MI as he scored the tournament's first century.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
Despite failing to impact GT's first match, Shubman Gill made up for it in the team's second match against DC by scoring 84 runs off just 46 deliveries.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Liam Livingstone was undoubtedly the top performer of the final game of week 1 as he smacked 60 runs off just 32 deliveries vs CSK before also chipping in with two wickets.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI