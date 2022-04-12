IPL 2022: Top game-changers of Week 2 revealed; Buttler, Avesh and others shine
Avesh Khan was named the game-changer of match 12 of IPL 2022 after he picked up an impressive four-wicket haul against SRH.
Current IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was named the game-changer of match 13 after he smacked an outstanding unbeaten 70 runs off just 47 deliveries.
Star Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins barely took any time to make his mark in IPL 2022 as he scored the joint-fastest fifty (14 balls) against MI and also picked up two wickets.
LSG wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was named the game-changer of match 15 after he smacked 80 runs off just 52 deliveries against DC.
Gujarat Titans star opening batter Shubman Gill was undoubtedly the top performer of match 16 after he hit 96 runs off just 59 balls against PBKS.
SunRisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma also makes the list after scoring an impressive 75 runs off just 50 deliveries.
Despite being on the losing end, Suryakumar Yadav was named the game-changer of match 18 after he smacked an impressive 68 runs off just 37 deliveries.
Kuldeep Yadav stole the show in match 19 of IPL 2022 after he picked up a fantastic four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
The second week ended with current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal picking up an impressive four-wicket haul against the Lucknow Super Giants.
