IPL 2022: Unheralded Indian youngsters who look set for big Team India roles
Amongst all the shining youngsters of IPL 2022, Umran Malik has perhaps caught the eye of most for his sheer pace. He delivered the fastest ball in the competition's history when he bowled at 157 kph.
Despite failing to guide LSG to victory against RCB, Mohsin Khan has been one of the standout players, having picked 14 wickets in just nine matches in his debut IPL season.
Despite a difficult start to the season, Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to have found his own as he has scored 215 runs from eight matches, at an average of 26.88.
Shahbaz Ahmed has been one of the best rising all-rounders in the IPL this season, having scored 207 runs and picked up four wickets.
24-year-old Yash Dayal has had another fantastic debut IPL season, having picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.
