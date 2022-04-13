IPL 2022: Updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after CSK vs RCB
Jos Buttler is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2022 having scored a total of 218 runs in the 4 matches played so far.
Shivam Dube was exceptional with the bat for CSK against RCB on Tuesday. The Left-hander scored an unbeaten 94 runs which was enough to take him to the second spot. The all-rounder now has 207 runs in 5 matches.
Robin Uthappa made his entry into the top three following his fabulous knock against RCB on Tuesday. The opening batsman now has 194 runs in 5 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is next in the list of run-getters scoring a total of 188 runs from 5 matches.
Despite Wanindu Hasaranga's two-wicket haul against CSK, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold onto the purple cap. The leg spinner has 11 wickets in 4 matches for Rajasthan Royals.
Umesh Yadav still holds the second spot in the leading wicket-takers list for IPL 2022. The KKR pacer has 10 wickets at an economy of 6.60.
Kuldeep Yadav who is having a fantastic IPL 2022 season is third on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament. The left-arm spinner has 10 wickets in 4 matches.
