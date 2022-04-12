IPL 2022: Updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH
Jos Buttler continues to be the leading run-getter in IPL 2022 following the completion of GT vs SRH match. The England cricketer has 218 runs in 4 matches.
LSG Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is currently second on the list with 188 runs to his name in 5 matches.
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans failed to make a big score against SRH however the opener continues to stay in third spot with 187 runs from 4 matches.
Mumbai Indians have lost four matches in a row but Ishan Kishan has looked in good touch despite failing to score big in the last two matches. The left-hander till now has scored 175 runs in 4 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022. The leg spinner has so far picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.
Umesh Yadav has made an outstanding start to his IPL 2022 season in which he is the second-highest wicket-taker for KKR. The pacer has 10 wickets in 5 matches.
Kuldeep Yadav is currently third on the IPL wicket-takers list with 10 wickets in 4 matches.
