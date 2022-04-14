IPL 2022: Updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after MI vs PBKS
There is no change in the list of leading run-getters as Jos Buttler still has his hands on the Orange cap. The RR opener has scored a total of 218 runs in the 4 matches played so far.
Following the outstanding match-winning knock against RCB the other day, Shivam Dube moved to the second spot in the list of run getters. The all-rounder now has 207 runs in 5 matches.
Shikhar Dhawan's explosive knock against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday has brought the PBKS opener inside in top five standings of leading run-getters. The left-hander now has 197 runs in 5 matches.
Robin Uthappa made his entry into the top five following his attacking knock against RCB on Tuesday. The opening batsman now has 194 runs in 5 overs.
Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to hold onto the purple cap. The leg spinner has 11 wickets in 4 matches for Rajasthan Royals.
Umesh Yadav started the IPL 2022 season as the leading wicket-taker however he has now slipped down to the second spot in the wicket-takers list for IPL 2022. The KKR pacer has 10 wickets at an economy of 6.60.
Kuldeep Yadav is putting on a strong show with the ball during IPL 2022 as he eyes a comeback in the T20 team. The left-arm spinner has 10 wickets in 4 matches and will eye for more wickets in the next match.
