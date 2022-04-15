IPL 2022: Updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT Match
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Jos Buttler temporarily lost his orange cap to Titans skipper Hardik Pandya who surpassed him on the run-getters list. However, the Royals opening batsman scored half-century to regain the top spot on the table.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Hardik Pandya led the team from the front against Rajasthan Royals scoring a half-century in the team's victory. The all-rounder has now moved to the second spot in the run-getters list with 228 runs in 5 matches.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Shivam Dube is in terrific form for CSK in IPL 2022 and that is why he is third on the list of leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 207 runs in 5 matches.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Shubman Gill failed to score runs against the Royals on Thursday, however, he stays in the fourth spot having scored a total of 200 runs in 5 matches
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal despite taking just one wicket against Titans stays at the top spot of IPL 2022 wicket takers list with 12 wickets
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
There is no change of place for KKR bowler Umesh Yadav who stays in the second position in the IPL 2022 Wicket takers list with 10 wickets so far.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav is also having an outstanding tournament untill now with the ball despite DC having trouble winning matches. The left-arm spinner is third in the wicket-takers list with 10 wickets to his name.
Image: Delhi Capitals/ Instagram