IPL 2022: Updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after RR vs RCB
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Jos Buttler is currently the holder of the orange cap after scoring a half-century against RCB in the previous match. The RR opener has scored 205 runs in 3 matches played so far.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Ishan Kishan is currently the second-highest run-getter in the IPL 2022 tournament and can overtake Jos Buttler in the standings with another big inning against KKR On Wednesday.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Faf du Plessis failed to score runs against RR due to which the RCB skipper has slipped the third spot in the Orange cap race with 122 runs.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Deepak Hooda is next in the list of leading run-getters having scored a total of 119 runs in the ongoing IPL 2022.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Umesh Yadav continues to lead the purple cap race after an outstanding start to the campaign. The KKR pacer has so far scalped 8 wickets.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is second in the wicket-takers list in IPL 2022 after picking up a total of 7 wickets at an average of 5.25 runs per over.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI
Last year's runner up Avesh Khan is third in the list having picked up a total of 7 wickets at an economy of 8.14 which is more than Yuzvendra Chahal's.
Image: iplt20/ BCCI