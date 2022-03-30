IPL 2022: Updated standings for Orange and Purple Cab after RR vs SRH match
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Faf du Plessis currently holds the Orange Cap courtesy of his 88 runs in the first game against PBKS.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan is second on the list of highest run-getters thanks to his 81-run knock against Delhi Capitals.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Aiden Markram is jumped to the No. 3 position on the list of highest run-scorers after he scored 57 runs against RR.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav currently holds the Purple Cap courtesy of his bowling figure of 3/18 against Mumbai.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Dwayne Bravo is second on the list of highest wicket-takers thanks to his figure of 3/20 against KKR.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal is third on the list of highest wicket-takers thanks to his figure of 3/22 against SRH.
Image: iplT20.com/BCCI